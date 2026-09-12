RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional developments with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband during a telephone call on Saturday, with Britain expressing solidarity with the Kingdom following attacks by the Houthi militia. Miliband reiterated his country’s support for Saudi Arabia in the face of the attacks and affirmed the Kingdom’s right to take necessary measures to defend its security and resources in accordance with international law, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The two ministers also discussed the importance of strengthening joint efforts to ensure security and freedom of navigation in regional waterways. They said safeguarding maritime routes would contribute to regional security and stability and help protect global trade and supply chains from the impact of the current crisis.