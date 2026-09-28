Two KAUST graduates, Rawan Alghamdi and Banan Alhazmi, received the MIT–KACST Ibn Khaldun Fellowship for Saudi Arabian Women

JEDDAH: Two King Abdullah University of Science and Technology graduates, Rawan Alghamdi and Banan Alhazmi, have received the MIT–KACST Ibn Khaldun Fellowship for Saudi Arabian Women. Alghamdi and Alhazmi are pursuing postdoctoral research in next-generation wireless communications and membrane science, respectively. Alghamdi’s research aims to improve how non-terrestrial wireless networks receive signals by investigating energy-efficient signal-processing techniques. The work seeks to provide affordable, efficient connectivity to more users, extend coverage to hard-to-reach areas and maintain communications when terrestrial infrastructure fails. Alhazmi’s research focuses on developing precise membranes that separate molecules and gases using less energy than many conventional industrial processes, supporting the sustainability and efficiency of key sectors in Saudi Arabia, including energy, water and chemicals. Both researchers highlighted KAUST’s role in creating an environment that encourages students to build international collaborations and pursue opportunities beyond the university. The MIT–KACST Ibn Khaldun Fellowship for Saudi Arabian Women supports outstanding Saudi women pursuing advanced research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, strengthening Saudi women’s presence in science, technology and engineering.