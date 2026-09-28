RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday the “continued provocative practices” of Israeli officials and extremist settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.



The condemnation comes as Israeli authorities closed Maghariba Gate, one of the gates leading to the mosque’s compound, after 1,731 settlers stormed its courtyards on Monday.



The settlers stormed the mosque in groups under the heavy protection of Israeli police and performed Talmudic rituals and prayers in its courtyards, WAFA News Agency reported.



Extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was among those who stormed the the mosque’s compound.



The Kingdom reiterated its rejection of these violations of international law and the provocation they represent to the sentiments of Muslims worldwide, the foreign ministry said.



The Kingdom “condemns Israeli statements regarding the annexation of areas in southern Lebanon and territories extending to the 'Yellow Line' in the Gaza Strip,” the foreign ministry said.



“It affirms its rejection of any Israeli expansionist attempt and emphasizes the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it added.