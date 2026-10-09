Citizens, government officials, and international organizations expressed their grief on X

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority confirmed that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to two attacks

RIYADH: Messages of tribute, honor, and deep condolences have poured in following the death of Saudi pilot Capt. Hamoud bin Ali Alkalthami, who lost his life on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. Alkalthami was killed in the line of duty at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where he served as a captain for Saudia Airlines. Across X, citizens, government officials, and international organizations expressed their grief, honoring his sacrifice and uniting in global condemnation of the attack. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority confirmed that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to two attacks, which resulted in the death of three Saudi nationals including Alkalthami. The first attack targeted the airport’s facilities, while the second targeted a Saudia aircraft leading to injuries to a number residents of various nationalities, ranging from minor to critical. In a statement released on Friday, the airline extended its condolences to the pilot’s family, relatives and colleagues. “Saudia honors his memory with deep respect and appreciation, recognizing his contributions throughout his career with the national flag carrier and the lasting impression he left on his colleagues,” it said. Ibrahim Al-Omar, CEO of Saudia Airlines, also took to X to express his condolences. “May God have mercy on our colleague, Captain Hamoud Al-Kalthami, who has passed into God’s mercy after a professional career replete with dedication and sincerity, leaving behind a fine legacy and cherished memories in our hearts,” he said. “On behalf of myself and the members of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Group and its employees, I extend our deepest condolences and sincere solace to his family, relatives, and colleagues.” The chief executive officer of the National Transport Safety Center, Tai Al-Shammari, who says he knew the deceased personally wrote: “May God have mercy on Captain Hamoud and grant him a spacious place in His gardens. “I knew the deceased personally, and I sensed in him a good character and excellent conduct. “My deepest condolences and sympathies to his noble family, relatives, and colleagues, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.” Riyadh Air also extended their condolences to Saudia and to the "family, loved ones, and colleagues of Captain Ali Alkalthami," writing on X that "their thoughts and prayers are with the family and colleagues during this difficult time." The attack saw an outpouring of condemnation, including form Global Affairs Canada, which wrote on X: “Canada condemns in the strongest terms repeated Houthi strikes affecting Saudi Arabia’s international airports & civilian infrastructure. These strikes, which have resulted in multiple civilian deaths & injuries, violate Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty & threaten regional stability. “Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable. Canada stands in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supports its right to protect its territory and population.” In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs of the government of India stated: “The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also took to X to condemn the attack, which it called a “blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.” The spokesperson for the ministry, Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali, renewed Jordan’s absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia. He also expressed the sincerest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. The Ministry of a Foreign Affairs of Romania took to X, saying in a statement: “Such attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable. We convey our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and we wish all injured people a speedy recovery.” As of Friday afternoon, Alkalthami remains the only victim publicly named among the three Saudi citizens killed in the attack. Saudia’s flights and operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh returned to normal as of 6 p.m. on Thursday. The airline continues to monitor flight schedules and communicate with passengers through its official channels.