RIYADH: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani arrived in Riyadh on Thursday for talks with Saudi officials on strengthening bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He was received upon arrival by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji.

“The visit aims to strengthen consultations and develop bilateral relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia,” according the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The visit comes as Houthis intensified attacks on the Kingdom in recent weeks.

Saudi Arabia and Syria continue efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024.

The Kingdom has played a key role in supporting Syria’s political transition and reconstruction efforts, while calling for the country's security, stability and territorial integrity to be preserved.