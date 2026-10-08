Survey will strengthen community participation in assessing everyday living conditions and support efforts to improve quality of life across AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla has launched a survey to gather the views of the region’s local community on quality of life, as part of AlUla’s participation in the global Quality of Life Initiative, implemented by UN-Habitat. The survey will strengthen community participation in assessing everyday living conditions and support efforts to improve quality of life across AlUla. The scheme aims to measure quality of life through local and global indicators, facilitate knowledge and experience sharing with participating cities around the world, and support efforts to enhance quality of life for AlUla’s local community, residents and visitors. It provides AlUla locals with an opportunity to share their views on various aspects of quality of life, complementing administrative and geospatial data to develop a more comprehensive understanding of community needs, and support evidence-based planning.