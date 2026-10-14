Attack on Saudi Arabia is an attack on Islam and all Muslims, Gen. Hassan Kabroun said

RIYADH: Sudanese Defense Minister Gen. Hassan Kabroun has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, describing them as “barbaric criminal acts” and declaring that any aggression against the Kingdom constitutes an attack on Islam and Muslims worldwide. His remarks follow Saturday’s Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed 13 people, including a Sudanese national, and injured 309 others. “Certainly, any attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an attack on Islam’s holy sites, Islam, and Muslims,” Kabroun told Arab News. “We, as the Sudanese people and the Sudanese government, condemn all Houthi violations and criminal acts against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Kabroun denounced the attacks on civilian and military targets and condemned those responsible for supporting the Houthis. “We condemn the attacks on cities and civilian and military targets. We also condemn all those who stand behind these attacks, whether they are states or governments,” he said. The defense minister emphasized Sudan’s solidarity with the Kingdom, stressing that the two countries stood united against threats to regional security. “We stand united against mercenaries and against the enemies of Islam and humanity,” he said. His remarks echo a statement issued Sunday by Sudan’s Foreign Ministry, which condemned the airport attack as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and an assault on Saudi sovereignty. The ministry reaffirmed Khartoum’s support for the Kingdom’s right to take legitimate measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents.