The offer comes as flights to and from Riyadh remain disrupted following the recent attack on King Khalid International Airport.

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator STC Group is offering free, unlimited calls to and from the Kingdom for roaming customers abroad amid ongoing flight disruptions, helping travelers stay connected with their families. The initiative, announced on X, runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19. “We understand how difficult it can be to be away from family, particularly during times like these,” STC Group told Arab News. “For our customers currently outside Saudi Arabia staying in touch with loved ones back home is especially important, and we want to make that as easy as possible,” the company said. “Through this initiative, we are offering free, unlimited calls so they can stay connected with their families and provide some reassurance during a difficult period.” The offer comes as flights to and from Riyadh remain disrupted following the recent attack on King Khalid International Airport. On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation announced on X that the suspension of operations at the airport had been extended to allow “safety inspections of its facilities to be completed.” The authority did not specify when flights would resume. Saudi citizen Hisham Al-Ghasim, whose return to Riyadh was disrupted while traveling from Bangkok, welcomed STC’s initiative but said free internet access would have been more useful. His existing mobile plan already allowed him to make calls, while internet connectivity was essential for arranging alternative travel. “Nowadays, I think if the offer had been open internet access instead of free calls, it would have been more useful, since most communication, bookings and apps need the internet,” he told Arab News. Al-Ghasim said he had completed a business trip to Bangkok and was waiting for a taxi when he received a notification that his return flight had been delayed. “I received a message that my departure had been pushed back by three days,” he said. “I had been following the events, but I didn’t expect my flight booking to be cancelled like that.” He had booked an Emirates flight connecting through Dubai to Riyadh and subsequently arranged to end his journey in the UAE instead. After arriving in Dubai, he contacted the Saudi Consulate General, which offered to help him return to the Kingdom by road through group transport. Saudi embassies and consulates have also been assisting citizens affected by flight cancellations linked to regional security developments, including arranging emergency accommodation and helping travelers find alternative routes home.