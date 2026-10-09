Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority on Friday has confirmed that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to two attacks, which resulted in the death of three individuals including a pilot.

The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second attack targeted an aircraft belonging to Saudia Airlines.

Saudia Airlines, in a statement, said its pilot Captain Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami was killed in the attack on Riyadh airport Thursday.

“Emergency response teams and competent authorities immediately responded to both attacks upon their occurrence in accordance with approved procedures and plans,” the General Authority for Civil Aviation said in a social media post.

The attacks resulted in the death of three Saudi citizens and injuries to a number of citizens and residents, with injuries ranging from minor to severe, the authority added, and were immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

“The Authority affirms the ongoing work – in integration and continuous coordination with relevant security agencies – to assess damages and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and workers, and to maintain the security and safety of the civil aviation system in the Kingdom, noting the resumption of operational processes at the airport and the return of air traffic to normal,” GACA said.