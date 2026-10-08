Violators face legal action for failing to comply with licensing and transport regulations

RIYADH: The Saudi Water Authority has closed five filling stations in Tabuk for failing to meet hygiene standards, and also recorded 144 license and transport violations, according to recent reports. The authority had conducted inspections, coordinated with relevant authorities, to check compliance with technical and regulatory requirements. Violators now face legal action. Following the closures, the authority’s northwestern regional branch coordinated with the National Water Co. to provide licensed alternatives. Measures included increasing the number of licensed filling stations from one to three, extending operating hours and raising the readiness of licensed water transport companies. Authorities are also working to attract new investors to the water-filling and transportation sector. The measures led to a sharp rise in demand for licensed water transportation services, increasing from five to more than 85 requests a day, the authority said. It added that the actions strengthen consumer protection, maintain supply chains, improve regulatory compliance and support greater private-sector participation in the Kingdom’s water services sector. The authority stressed that all operators must comply with licensing requirements and approved quality standards.