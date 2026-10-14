Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain and Ambassador Christophe Farnaud discuss training, expertise exchange and ways to strengthen ministry-EU partnership

Saudi Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain met EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss labor market priorities, skills development and employment. The meeting also covered training, the exchange of expertise and successful practices, and ways to strengthen cooperation between the ministry and the EU, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. Abuthnain outlined the ministry’s efforts to protect the rights of all parties and align workforce skills with current and future labor market needs. Farnaud praised the ministry’s work and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and developing the existing partnership.