Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, met in Riyadh to discuss building ties

Al-Shaibani highlighted Syria’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, met on Friday in Riyadh to discuss strengthening ties and addressing shared regional challenges. During the talks, Al-Shaibani reaffirmed Syria’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi attacks on civilian facilities in the Kingdom. He said Saudi security was integral to the security of Syria and the wider region. The ministers also highlighted their commitment to closer cooperation in addressing shared regional challenges. The meeting followed a phone call between the ministers on Oct. 11, during which Al-Shaibani condemned the Houthi militia’s attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. The meeting comes as Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic deepen ties. Since the ouster of longtime Syrian President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Riyadh has backed Syria’s new leadership and expanded economic ties.