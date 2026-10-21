Militia’s actions fuel instability and threaten innocent lives and threats to Islam’s holiest sites represent grave act of aggression against Muslims, Council of Senior Scholars says

It praises the vigilance of Saudi air defenses and effectiveness of the armed forces in thwarting Houthi plot to target the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars condemned attacks by the Houthis in Yemen against civilian locations, as it accused the Iran-backed militia of terrorism and attempting to target the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. In a statement issued by its General Secretariat on Wednesday, the council said the actions of the group had fueled instability and threatened the lives of innocent people, and alleged attempts to target Islam’s two holiest sites represented a grave act of aggression against Muslims. The actions of the Houthis were no less dangerous than those of extremist groups such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda, the council said, as it accused the militia of seeking to spread corruption and undermine security. It praised the vigilance of Saudi air defenses and the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s armed forces, which it said had thwarted an alleged plot by the militia to target people visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. The council cited verses from the Qur’an that condemned those who “wage war against God and His Messenger and spread corruption on earth,” and described the Houthis’ alleged crimes as encompassing attacks on innocent lives, property, security and the sanctity of Muslim holy sites. The council urged all Muslims to condemn the actions of the militia and stand united against attacks on sacred places, and called for cooperation in righteousness and piety and solidarity among believers.