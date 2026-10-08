National Society for Human Rights calls for recruited children to be released and perpetrators held accountable

Years of conflict in Yemen have left children exposed to recruitment, combat and lost schooling

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Society for Human Rights has called on the United Nations and the Security Council to take firm action to end the recruitment and exploitation of children by Yemen’s Houthi militia, urging measures to release recruited minors and hold those responsible accountable. The society condemned the continued recruitment and use of children in combat operations, warning that the practice exposes them to danger, deprives them of education and a safe childhood, and threatens their future, according to a report carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday. It cited international reports documenting the recruitment and use of children by the Iran-backed Houthis, as well as their exposure to military-related content and activities. The society said the violations required more than condemnation and documentation, calling for concrete measures to stop recruitment, secure the release of children from the group’s ranks, prevent their re-recruitment and ensure accountability for those responsible. It also urged the UN and Security Council to activate international mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable and restrict their ability to continue the practice. Documented violations Human rights organizations and UN investigators have repeatedly documented the recruitment and use of child soldiers in Yemen’s conflict, with reports identifying the Houthis as responsible for a large share of the recorded cases. A 2024 Human Rights Watch investigation, titled “Exploiting the Gaza Conflict,” documented the Houthis’ use of the war in Gaza to encourage children to join recruitment activities, including through schools and summer camps. The report said some minors were subsequently sent to front lines inside Yemen. A separate study, “Militarized Childhood,” by SAM for Rights and Liberties and Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, documented the recruitment of at least 10,300 Yemeni children between 2014 and 2021. The United Nations continues to monitor and document grave violations against children in Yemen, including recruitment by parties to the conflict. Although the Houthis signed a UN action plan in 2022 pledging to end the recruitment and use of children, human rights monitors have continued to report violations. The society warned that involving children in armed conflict fuels violence and extremism, prolongs fighting and undermines prospects for peace and stability. Conflict takes toll on children Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. Despite periods of reduced fighting and diplomatic efforts, the conflict remains unresolved. The Houthis have also continued missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, prompting interceptions by Saudi and coalition air defenses. The attacks have added to regional security concerns amid the prolonged war. The society said efforts to end child recruitment must be accompanied by rehabilitation and reintegration programs, including psychological and social support, and assistance to help affected children return to their families, schools and communities. It stressed that protecting children could not be delayed and called for a shift from documenting violations to stopping them and from condemnation to accountability. The United Nations has likewise urged parties to the conflict to release children from their ranks, end recruitment, ensure humanitarian access to affected communities and investigate violations against children. In September, UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Vanessa Frazier visited Saudi Arabia for discussions with government officials and other stakeholders on protecting children affected by armed conflict. The visit highlighted the need for international cooperation, humanitarian assistance and sustained support for children in conflict zones.