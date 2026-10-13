ABUJA: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a voluntary medical campaign in Nigeria to perform 108 open-heart surgeries and cardiac catheterization procedures.

The campaign, launched in the capital Abuja on Tuesday in collaboration with the Al-Balsam Association for Health Training and Development, aims to carry out 28 open-heart surgeries and 80 diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac catheterization procedures.

The procedures are being performed at Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja by a team of 10 Saudi volunteers, including specialist doctors, consultants, nurses, technicians and administrative staff.

The team is working alongside local medical professionals to examine patients and provide treatment in clinical settings and operating rooms.

The initiative is part of KSrelief’s voluntary medical program, which dispatches medical teams to countries in need to provide specialized healthcare, particularly for people and families with limited financial means.

The campaign forms part of Saudi Arabia’s wider humanitarian efforts to expand access to medical treatment and support patients in countries where access to specialized healthcare may be limited.