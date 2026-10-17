The ministers reaffirmed their countries’ solidarity in confronting threats to their security and stability

Earlier on Saturday, coalition said it intercepted and destroyed four drones over Riyadh and the Kingdom’s eastern and southern regions

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Jordanian counterpart on Saturday stressed the need for closer coordination to address escalating regional tensions amid a wave of Houthi attacks on the Kingdom. Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Ayman Safadi discussed efforts to contain conflicts and mitigate their regional and global repercussions during a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The ministers reaffirmed their countries’ solidarity in confronting threats to their security and stability, emphasizing the need of continued consultations to safeguard regional security and the interests of their people. The talks came amid intensified attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure and airports. Earlier on Saturday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed four drones over Riyadh and the Kingdom’s eastern and southern regions, spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said. Jordan has repeatedly condemned the attacks, describing them as violations of Saudi sovereignty and international law. Earlier this month, Safadi reaffirmed Amman's full solidarity with Riyadh and its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its territory, citizens and residents.