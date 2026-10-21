Center include emergency care, physical therapy and pharmacy services

Military Medical Committee clinics assess medical fitness of security sector applicants

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, minister of interior, on Tuesday inaugurated the medical center and Military Medical Committee clinics at the security complex in eastern Riyadh. Both facilities are affiliated with the Ministry of Interior’s medical services. After the inauguration, Prince Abdulaziz toured the medical center’s facilities and was briefed on its equipment and therapeutic and diagnostic services, including emergency care, general medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, and pharmacy services. These facilities are intended to enhance the efficiency of healthcare services and facilitate access for beneficiaries, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Prince Abdulaziz also inaugurated the Military Medical Committee clinics, which conduct medical examinations and assess the medical fitness of applicants seeking to join the security sectors.