RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel attended the 12th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s health ministers on Sunday, a one-day event held in Bahrain. He met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, along with the heads of the GCC delegations, before the meeting at Riffa Palace, reported the Saudi Press Agency. Al-Jalajel highlighted the need to further strengthen Gulf efforts to improve the development and efficiency of health systems, the SPA added. The ministers discussed a unified GCC plan for 2026 to 2030 aimed at enhancing cooperation to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the health sector and the overall health of citizens and residents within the GCC. About 62.8 million people live in the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. Bahrain hosted the 12th meeting of the Committee of GCC Health Ministers as part of its presidency of the 46th Session of the Supreme Council of the GCC. Saudi Arabia is hosting the 47th session next year.