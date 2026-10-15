The two ministers reviewed ways to strengthen defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Greece

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on Thursday condemned the recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and discussed their impact on regional security and stability.During their meeting in Riyadh, the two ministers also reviewed ways to strengthen defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Greece as well as the latest regional developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The meeting followed a series of Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including a missile strike on Saturday that killed 12 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities. Saudi Arabia and Greece have strengthened defense cooperation in recent years through military deployments, joint exercises and coordination on regional security challenges.