Libraries Commission CEO Abdulrahman Al-Asem received French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave

Reviewed existing cooperation between the Libraries Commission and the National Library of France

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Commission CEO Abdulrahman Al-Asem received French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave in Riyadh on Wednesday. The visit aimed to review the commission’s efforts to develop the library sector, discuss prospects for Saudi-French cooperation and explore opportunities to exchange expertise and knowledge. The two sides reviewed existing cooperation between the Libraries Commission and the National Library of France under an executive program covering the digitization of library materials, exchange of electronic copies, training and development of digital collections. They also discussed joint projects and initiatives planned for 2026 to ensure the continuity and expansion of cooperation. The ambassador’s visit reflects burgeoning cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and France, and supports efforts to strengthen communication and the exchange of knowledge in the library sector.