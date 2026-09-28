They reviewed bilateral cooperation on regional security and stability

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin ‌Farhan met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday in Washington. The meeting stressed on the safeguarding of “maritime security and freedom of navigation, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, to support regional stability and the uninterrupted flow of global trade and supply chains,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement. Rubio said, on social media, they discussed “bilateral cooperation on regional security and stability, including in Iran, Gaza, Sudan, and Yemen.” Prince Faisal is in the US after leading Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the UN General Assembly. “Both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued Saudi-US coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest and support for diplomatic efforts to address regional crises and advance security, peace, and stability,” the ministry statement said. According to the Saudi foreign ministry, the meeting was attended by Saudi ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Lebanese Affairs Prince Yazid bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, and Advisor and Special Envoy to the Foreign Minister for Negotiations and Peace Efforts, Manal Radwan,