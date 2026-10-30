Meeting will focus on key geopolitical developments, maritime security, energy and food security, global trade and supply chains.

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Atlanta, US, on Friday, the foreign ministry reported. The meeting focused on key geopolitical developments, maritime security, energy and food security, global trade and supply chains, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Ministers were also set to discuss ways to strengthen international cooperation and multilateral efforts to address global economic challenges. Prince Faisal is accompanied by Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar and Vice Minister of Finance and Saudi G20 Sherpa Abdulmohsen Al-Khalaf.