Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: The UAE and Malaysia condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a missile strike on Riyadh’s airport, in separate calls with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. The calls came amid a series of attacks on the Kingdom’s airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, both claimed by the Houthi militia. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, condemned the Houthi militia’s attack on Riyadh airport. He affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures to preserve the Kingdom’s security and stability. The two ministers also discussed regional developments, their repercussions and efforts to address them. Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan also condemned the attacks targeting civilians in Saudi Arabia. He expressed Malaysia’s solidarity with the Kingdom and support for measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability and protect its citizens and residents. The two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest. Earlier, Prince Faisal received calls from the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Syria, Jordan and the UK, who expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned the Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The Saudi minister also received a call from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the recent regional escalation and efforts to address it. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and joint efforts to ease tensions and mitigate their security and economic repercussions in a call with Prince Faisal. Miliband condemned Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport. He affirmed the UK’s condemnation of Houthi violence targeting Yemen and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government in confronting the attacks. Saturday’s missile attack on Riyadh airport killed 12 people and injured 309, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation. The dead included four Saudi citizens and eight residents: two Bangladeshis and one each from Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, the US and Sudan. All the injured are receiving medical care at several hospitals, the authority said.