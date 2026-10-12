GEA has introduced community initiatives to improve quality of life and expand access to entertainment

RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority has been named among Saudi Arabia’s top 70 brands for social responsibility and sustainability in 2026, in a ranking by Forbes Middle East and the National Center for Responsibility and Studies. The authority was included among leading Saudi government institutions in the field. The ranking assessed the scale and impact of initiatives and programs delivered by selected entities over the past five years. It highlighted the authority’s efforts to integrate sustainability into entertainment and cultural activities, develop creative talent and national capabilities, and support economic growth, according to a press release. The authority has introduced community initiatives to improve quality of life and expand access to entertainment. These include providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities during entertainment seasons and events, offering spaces to showcase their talents, and granting senior citizens free admission to events in partnership with the Tawakkalna app. The authority has also organized entertainment programs for the children of fallen service members and orphans, and provided entertainment experiences for residents of social care homes. To support family stability, the authority organized two editions of the “Laylat Al-Omar” mass wedding initiative in 2025 and 2026, benefiting 1,600 brides and grooms across the Kingdom. The initiative was implemented in partnership with government entities, private-sector companies and development associations. The authority has also supported the establishment of nonprofit organizations specializing in entertainment and encouraged their participation in community programs and initiatives. In cooperation with the Saudi Food Bank, it has also collected surplus food from restaurants participating in entertainment events to reduce waste and improve resource use. The initiatives align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and reflect the authority’s work in social responsibility alongside its role in developing the entertainment sector.