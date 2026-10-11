This initiative follows the cancellation of flights due to attacks on Riyadh airport

Citizens wishing to return must provide proof of a canceled flight booking

KUWAIT CITY: The Saudi embassy in Kuwait on Sunday said it was organizing buses to transport its citizens back to the kingdom after their flights were canceled following attacks on Riyadh airport. “The embassy said it would provide buses to transport Saudi citizens wishing to return to Riyadh whose flights had been canceled, provided they have proof of a canceled flight booking,” read a statement posted online by the embassy.