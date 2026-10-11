GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said accelerating economic integration, completing the Customs Union and advancing the GCC Common Market were essential to boosting the competitiveness of Gulf economies

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for International Economic Affairs Rakan Tarabzoni represented the economy minister at the 10th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council Economic and Development Affairs Authority’s Permanent Ministerial Preparatory Committee in Manama on Sunday, alongside committee members from GCC states, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. The meeting, chaired by Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen Gulf economic cooperation. GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said accelerating economic integration, completing the Customs Union and advancing the GCC Common Market were essential to boosting the competitiveness of Gulf economies, strengthening their resilience to global changes and achieving sustainable development, the General Secretariat said in a statement. He said the committee played an increasingly important role in advancing these initiatives through policies, practical programs and measures to deepen economic integration among member states.