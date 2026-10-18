Arab ambassadors condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia during meeting with Waleed Al-Khereiji

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khereiji received Jennifer Larson, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in the Kingdom, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday. They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments and efforts to address them. Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Khalid Al-Qahtani also attended the meeting. Al-Khereiji also met with ambassadors of Arab countries accredited to the Kingdom in Riyadh on Sunday. He said the Houthi militia’s attacks using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against civilian and economic facilities and airports in the Kingdom constituted full-fledged war crimes. He added that the militia had crossed all moral and religious boundaries by deliberately targeting Makkah, Madinah, pilgrims and visitors, making the fight against the group a shared international responsibility. Al-Khereiji said protecting civilians remained the Kingdom’s priority and that all necessary precautions were being taken. He added that the Kingdom would take all legitimate measures to protect its citizens, residents and visitors, defend its territory, repel aggression and deter aggressors. He reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni people and their legitimate government in confronting Houthi attacks, stressing that the militia bore full responsibility for its crimes against the Yemeni people. The ambassadors reaffirmed their countries’ condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom, its civilian sites and vital facilities. They expressed solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to counter the attacks, maintain security and stability, and protect its citizens and residents.