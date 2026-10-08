Meeting in Manama discusses Gulf industrial integration and supply chain links

On behalf of Minister of Energy and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal headed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation participating in the 57th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council Industrial Cooperation Committee, held in Manama, Bahrain. The meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest among GCC countries in the industrial sector that support pathways for Gulf industrial integration and enhance the interconnectedness of supply chains. It also endorsed the participation of the GCC General Secretariat in the eighth China-Arab States Expo, scheduled to be held in August 2027, SPA reported on Thursday.