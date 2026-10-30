RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reviewed “aspects of defense cooperation,” according to the Saudi minister.

“In a call with @SecGenNATO, we reviewed aspects of defense cooperation and discussed our joint coordination regarding regional developments in a manner that promotes regional and international security and stability,” Prince Khalid wrote on X.

“We also explored several other topics of mutual interest.”

Prince Khalid was also in a call with Canada’s Minister of National Defense, David McGuinty, and reviewed prospects for Saudi-Canadian defense cooperation.

The ministers “discussed regional developments and ways to promote security and stability, and condemned the Houthi terrorist attacks against the Kingdom,” according to Prince Khalid.

The Saudi defense chief also extended his condolences on the “loss of military service members in the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.”

The Saudi minister also spoke with Boris Pistorius, Germany’s defense minister, and reviewed “aspects of our bilateral defense relations and discussed coordinating efforts on regional developments to achieve security and stability.” They also condemned the Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.

Prince Khalid also shared a call with Spain’s Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, where they also reviewed “defense cooperation and ways to strengthen the Saudi-Spanish relations.”

“We explored regional developments after the Houthi terrorist attacks on the Kingdom and efforts to promote security and stability,” Prince Khalid wrote on X.