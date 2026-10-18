Prince Khalid also met with UAE vice president and discussed ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.“We underscored the depth of the fraternal and historic ties between our two nations, discussed regional developments, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and joint Gulf action,” Prince Khalid wrote on X.Prince Khalid also said he conveyed the greetings of the Saudi leadership to the UAE’s president during the meeting. The minister also met with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and discussed ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability. The latest developments in the region and the importance of continued coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest were also discussed.