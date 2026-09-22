RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed developments in the region and the repercussions of the ongoing escalation on maritime security during a phone call on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders reviewed the latest regional developments and their impact on the security of international shipping routes, SPA added.

The Kremlin said Putin and the crown prince stressed the importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab.