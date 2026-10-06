RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave blood on Tuesday as he launched the Kingdom’s annual national blood-donation campaign.

The gesture embodied the continuing commitment of the crown prince to humanitarian work and the promotion of community health, and his ongoing support for national initiatives that aim to foster a culture of giving and volunteerism, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also underscored the importance of donating blood to help save lives and support patients who require emergency medical care, or suffer from cancer, blood disorders or other critical conditions, officials said.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular, voluntary donations, instill a sense of social responsibility, and contribute to efforts to ensure the country is self-sufficient in stocks of blood and its components, organizers say. It seeks to increase donation rates in support of health-sector efforts to maintain safe, sustainable supplies that meet the needs of patients across the country.

According to official figures, the Kingdom continues to make strides in promoting a culture of voluntary blood donation, with the total number of donors throughout 2025 exceeding 900,000.