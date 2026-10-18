- Six citizens were injured and three homes and three vehicles were damaged
RIYADH: Six citizens were injured and three homes and three vehicles were damaged after a Houthi projectile fell in a residential area in Najran on Sunday.
A spokesman for the Civil Defense said attempts to target civilian objects constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and that the established procedures for such incidents have been implemented.
The agency issued alerts of potential danger in the city earlier on Sunday afternoon but then said that the danger had passed.