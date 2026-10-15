The Saudi Civil Defense on Thursday lifted warnings it issued for Najran City and Jizan City, saying on its social media account the danger has passed.

It nonetheless reiterated the interior ministry’s advisory against filming, publishing or sharing information related to impact sites of intercepted drones and missiles.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, early Thursday said that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region.

Debris from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile over Riyadh on Wednesday injured an Arab resident and caused limited damage to a house and vehicle, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

Emergency procedures were implemented following the incident.

The latest interception comes after Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi cruise missiles over Riyadh late on Tuesday, with debris injuring four people and damaging around 15 residential homes, according to the authority.