RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.



It also called for the conditions in the Strait of Hormuz to be restored to those prevailing before February 28, with no fees or restrictions.



The Cabinet rejected the use of these vital waterways as a means of exerting pressure, issuing threats, or harming the interests of states, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.



It also welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s condemnation of escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis.



The Cabinet strongly condemned continued assaults by Israeli officials and extremist settlers on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its religious and historical status, as well as continued expansionist attempts to infringe upon the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.



Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary indicated that the Cabinet renewed Saudi Arabia’s affirmation that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The Cabinet also reviewed the outcomes of the Kingdom’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly.



It praised the Kingdom’s significant role in the global event, particularly its leadership and support for multilateral action at various levels.



These efforts promote international peace and security, enhance dialogue and diplomacy, aid in addressing global crises and challenges, and strengthen responses to humanitarian needs, the Saudi Press Agency reported.