The cabinet condemned Houthi attacks on civilian sites and energy infrastructure within the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet, chaired by King Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday, stressed the need for international cooperation to protect global energy security, trade, supply chains and maritime navigation amid regional tensions. The cabinet condemned Houthi attacks on civilian sites, airports and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom, as well as ongoing threats to navigation in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb, the Saudi Press Agency reported. It called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and subsequent resolutions, and practical cooperation to prevent the Houthis from obtaining weapons and other support. The cabinet also welcomed the establishment of a Council of Cyber Security Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with Riyadh selected to host its secretariat and executive office. It praised the recommendations of the Riyadh Economic Forum and said foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia grew by 33.5 percent in 2025 compared with 2024, highlighting the Kingdom’s economic reforms under Vision 2030.