JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers condemned on Tuesday what it described as continued criminal and deliberate attacks by the Houthi militia on civilian targets and civilians in the Kingdom, reaffirming Riyadh’s right to defend its sovereignty, citizens, residents and vital interests.

In a session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the Cabinet said the security of Saudi Arabia, the safety of its territory and the protection of its resources are firm principles that cannot be compromised, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Cabinet said the Kingdom has a legitimate right to defend itself and protect its sovereignty in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince briefed ministers on a phone call he received from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as well as on the outcomes of his meeting with Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command. The discussions reviewed the latest regional developments.

The Council of Ministers also reviewed developments in the region and the wider world, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote security and peace through dialogue, strengthen cooperation with the international community and support collective responses to shared global challenges.