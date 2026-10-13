Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman commends Saudi Armed Forces for efforts to defend the Kingdom and protect its population and resources

Cabinet condemns recent Houthi strikes targeting Saudi airports, religious sites and civilian infrastructure, offers condolences to victims and their families

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday commended the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen for its military operations against the Houthis, and warned that the group would face consequences for its repeated attacks on the Kingdom. The Council of Ministers also pledged to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chaired the Cabinet session in Riyadh, praised the Saudi Armed Forces for their efforts to defend the Kingdom, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, protect its resources, and deter threats to its sovereignty. The ministers condemned recent Houthi attacks that have targeted Saudi airports, the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, pilgrims visiting the Two Holy Mosques, and civilian and economic facilities and infrastructure. They offered condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks and wished the injured speedy recoveries. The Cabinet said the aim of operations carried out by the international military coalition in Yemen was to neutralize the threats posed by the Houthis to the Yemeni people, international peace and security, global trade and international supply chains. It also thanked the countries and international organizations that had condemned the attacks by the militia. Members praised the efforts leading to the restoration of oil flows through Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline following a temporary shutdown caused by a drone attack on Sept. 11. The rapid recovery demonstrated the flexibility of the Kingdom’s energy system and its ability to maintain reliable supplies to international markets, they said. After the meeting, the minister of media, Salman Al-Dossari, said the Cabinet also reviewed recent talks and meetings between Saudi Arabia and representatives of other countries that aimed to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Ministers commended the outcomes of the fifth meeting of the Security Coordination Committee that operates under the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which reaffirmed joint efforts to implement agreed initiatives. They also welcomed participants who are attending the 25th World Petroleum Congress taking place in Riyadh this week, as well as officials taking part in Arab and international ministerial meetings. On domestic affairs, the Cabinet praised the participation of the public in the 2026 National Blood Donation Campaign, launched by the Crown Prince last week, which aims to help the Kingdom achieve self-sufficiency in blood supplies and encourage wider humanitarian efforts. Members approved Saudi contributions to the humanitarian funds of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and authorized the Ministry of Culture to discuss and sign a draft cooperation agreement with its Syrian counterpart. They also approved plans for scientific and educational cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education, as well as a memorandum of understanding on research, development and innovation with Turkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council. Other decisions included: authorization of discussions with Egypt on financial-sector supervision cooperation between the countries’ central banks; approval of a three-year GCC food-security strategy; and endorsement of a memorandum of understanding on meteorology with the Middle East Green Initiative. The Cabinet approved the merger of the General Authority for Foreign Trade and the Saudi Export Development Authority to form a single agency, the General Authority for Foreign Trade and Export, with the necessary documentation and regulatory measures to be completed within 180 days. It also approved the final accounts for the previous fiscal year of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, appointed Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri to the board of the nation’s Insurance Authority, and approved a series of senior-level promotions and ambassadorial appointments.