Emails notified parents of a shift to remote learning in Riyadh, according to AFP.

Schools will remain closed for a week.

RIYADH: Parents across Riyadh received emails from schools on Sunday announcing a last-minute plan to shift to remote learning for a week, according to messages seen by AFP. “We have just been informed by Saudi authorities that schools must remain closed all week,” read two separate messages seen by AFP. There was no official reason given but the move comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen. The announcement comes a day after the coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis said it had intercepted drones and ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom. The strikes were the latest in a series of escalating Houthi attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce and embroiled Yemen in the wider Middle East war. The United Nations Security Council earlier condemned escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi fighters, noting that the strikes have wounded “civilians, including women and children”.