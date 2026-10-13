They discussed bilateral relations and other topics of mutual interest

DAMMAM: Eastern Region Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received US Consul General Amy Smith at his office in Dhahran on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and other topics of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Meanwhile, Consul General of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sirojiddin Shamsutdinov visited Taibah University in Madinah. He met the university’s president, Dr. Nawal Al-Rasheed, and discussed ways to strengthen academic and educational cooperation, as well as scientific expertise.