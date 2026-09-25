The first prize in the comprehensive program exchange competition was awarded to Saudi Television, while the first prize in the news coordination competition went to the Saudi Broadcasting Authority

TUNIS: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority has won first prize in the main radio competitions at the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunis.The award was presented in the “Sports Programs” category for the program “Challenge Journey.”The closing ceremony was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Buraithin. The ceremony featured the distribution of the festival’s radio and television awards across various categories, as well as the honoring of a number of media professionals.During the activities, held under the slogan “Pulse of the Image and Echo of the Future,” the winners were announced in the program competitions and the joint Arab television production and exchange competitions. The first prize in the comprehensive program exchange competition was awarded to Saudi Television, while the first prize in the news coordination competition went to the Saudi Broadcasting Authority. Several radio and television jury members were also honored.