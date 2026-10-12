Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushayt, indicating ongoing threats to the Kingdom.

The suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has been extended for safety inspections following a deadly attack that killed a Pakistani national.

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushayt in the Kingdom’s southwest early Monday, as the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s government said it was tracking threats from drones and cruise missiles targeting the Kingdom. The coalition said it had detected the threats and was working to counter them. Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition, announced the ballistic missile interception on X. The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense separately issued an alert warning of a potential attack on Abha, in the southwestern Asir region, before later declaring that the danger had passed. Riyadh airport suspension extended Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority announced on Monday that the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had been extended to allow safety inspections of its facilities to be completed. The airport was closed following a deadly attack on Saturday. On Sunday, a Pakistani national was killed and 11 others were injured when an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4, triggering a fire, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said. The injured were taken to hospital, while authorities assessed the damage. Sunday’s incident was the fourth reported strike on Riyadh’s airport in five days. Coalition forces also said air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport. Footage broadcast by Saudi state television of Saturday’s attack showed scores of religious pilgrims queuing at a gate before a bright orange flash sent people running in panic. Parts of the roof appeared to cave in. Houthis claim wider attacks The Houthis claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack and said they had also struck King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in the Eastern Province, as well as two facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority confirmed that Dammam’s airport had been targeted on Sunday evening, saying damage assessments and safety inspections were underway. The latest developments follow a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on southwestern Saudi Arabia. Khamis Mushayt and Abha, both in the Asir region, have been targeted in recent weeks, along with Jazan and Najran, which border Yemen. The attacks have heightened concerns about the security of Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure, particularly its aviation facilities, and the potential for further escalation as the Kingdom continues to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis. Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional tensions and efforts to de-escalate the conflict with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Araqchi said Tehran was ready to help facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The diplomatic contacts followed expressions of solidarity with Saudi Arabia from Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Jordan and the European Union after the attacks on Riyadh’s airport.