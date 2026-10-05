Move regularizes status of undocumented Yemeni nationals

To qualify, applicants must hold a Yemeni passport

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is to begin rectifying the status of Yemeni nationals living in the Kingdom without legal residency documents, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. The move follows a directive from King Salman after Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, requested that Saudi authorities address the status of Yemenis residing in the country through irregular means, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Interior Ministry said it would carry out the initiative with the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. Saudi officials described the effort as part of the Kingdom’s continued support for Yemen and its people. To qualify, Yemeni applicants must hold a Yemeni passport, the ministry said. Officials will later announce the start date and detailed regulations through the official accounts of the General Directorate of Passports and other relevant government agencies. The announcement came hours after Yemeni government forces said they had seized control of the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the port city of Mokha in an operation targeting Iran-backed Houthi militia.