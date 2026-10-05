The countries agree to immediately implement measures under the previously agreed Makkah Defense Alliance, following emergency meeting in Riyadh

Retired Lt. Gen. Numan Mahmud of Pakistan appointed alliance’s first secretary-general, for a 3-year term, as part of efforts to establish its institutional structure

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday agreed to immediately implement collective-defense commitments under the previously agreed Makkah Defense Alliance, including the swift deployment of agreed forces and other military capabilities to the Kingdom amid ongoing threats. The decision was announced following an emergency meeting of the alliance’s Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh to discuss security developments and threats Saudi Arabia is facing during the regional conflict with Iran and its proxies. The alliance was formed by an agreement signed on Aug. 7. In a message posted on the social media platform X, the Saudi defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said the emergency meeting “affirms the solidarity and unified stance of our countries in confronting the sinful aggressions that targeted the Kingdom and the Holy Sanctuaries, activating collective deterrence against these aggressions, and against all those standing behind them within the framework of the (Makkah) Defense Alliance.” The three countries said the aim was to enhance the readiness and integration of their militaries, and their collective ability to confront and counter threats. The committee reviewed the outcomes of political and military consultations and approved recommendations affirming the commitment of the alliance to collective defense and a unified response to threats. The agreement on Monday called for forces and military capabilities to be provided and swiftly deployed in Saudi Arabia in accordance with approved arrangements and the laws of member states. The three countries also condemned attempts to target Makkah and Madinah with attacks, as well as ongoing strikes targeting cities, civilian facilities and economic installations in Saudi Arabia. They reaffirmed their “categorical rejection” of any aggression or threat to the Kingdom’s security and territorial integrity. Pakistan and Turkiye commended the Saudi Armed Forces for their vigilance, state of readiness, and professional performance and efficiency in confronting threats and protecting the Kingdom. As part of efforts to establish the institutional structure of the alliance, the committee appointed retired Lt. Gen. Numan Mahmud of Pakistan as its first secretary-general, for a three-year term. The alliance members welcomed his appointment and expressed confidence in the contribution he would make to developing the pact and advancing its objectives. The three countries also reaffirmed that the security of each member state was an indivisible part of their collective security. They said translating the Makkah Agreement into practical measures would strengthen deterrence, demonstrate the credibility of their collective-defense commitments, and underscore their unity and determination to defend their security, sovereignty and territories.