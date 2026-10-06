Initiative helps residents detect, fix water leaks at home

RIYADH: The National Water Co. has launched a new water conservation campaign focusing on careful management and efficient use of water supplies to reduce waste and ensure long-term availability. The national awareness campaign — “It’s easy to detect leaks in our homes ourselves” — aims to help customers identify visible and hidden leaks in their homes through simple steps and turn water conservation from a public slogan into a daily practice, supporting water conservation and consumption. The National Water Co. emphasized that the campaign is part of the responsibility and partnership programs between the Kingdom’s water service provider and its customers. The campaign focuses on raising awareness about the most common sources of leaks. It noted that the Water and Wastewater Services Guide, issued by the Saudi Water Authority, stipulates that responsibility for internal leaks in properties lies with the consumer or service requester, and that the meter is the point at which the service provider’s responsibility ends. This makes periodic home inspections a direct benefit to the consumer. The National Water Co. revealed that its surveys and field studies showed that high water consumption was often due to internal leaks, commonly found at the float valve and neck of the underground tank, as well as the flush valve in restrooms. It said that repairing leaks and installing approved water-saving fittings could reduce consumption by up to 46 percent and lower bills by up to 60 percent. The company emphasized that water-saving fittings bearing the “Water Conservation” label alone could help save about 30 percent of average consumption. It urged people to perform a simple periodic check by closing all water outlets in the home and monitoring the meter connection, as well as the ground and overhead tanks, to ensure that no water was flowing. Praising the initiative, Osama Ghanem Alobaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “This campaign by the National Water Co. is a positive step toward helping customers reduce their monthly water bills and conserve water generally, since water is a scarce commodity and we need to use it … wisely. It’s a step in the right direction toward that end.” He added: “All developed countries, including many states in the US, are also trying to conserve water due to declining rain volumes and droughts due to climate change.” Mohammed Al-Sharif, a Riyadh resident, also praised the initiative, saying: “The National Water Co. campaign embodies the importance of partnering with beneficiaries, enhances the culture of early detection and water conservation, contributing to reducing waste, preserving our water resources, and ensuring their sustainability.” Saudi Arabia has limited reserves of nonrenewable groundwater. Due to arid climatic conditions, renewable water is extremely scarce.