The crimes included attacks on security forces and providing financial support to a terrorist organization

The executions were announced by the Saudi Ministry of Interior on the X platform

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior said Saturday that it has carried out the death penalty against five citizens after they were convicted of committing “terrorist crimes.” The ministry stated that the crimes “consisted of joining a foreign terrorist organization, firing at security forces, security headquarters, and security vehicles using weapons and bombs, possessing weapons and live ammunition, and providing support to finance and carry out terrorist operations within the Kingdom,” read the ministry statement on the X platform.