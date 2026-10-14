Al-Baqami conveys greetings from Saudi leadership, expresses wishes for progress in Pakistan

Saudi Embassy emphasizes Al-Baqami’s gratitude for Pakistan’s positive stance toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Rajeh Al-Baqami, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, on Wednesday presented his credentials to Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari. Al-Baqami conveyed the Saudi leadership’s greetings to Zardari and its wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Pakistani government and its people. Zardari reciprocated the Saudi leadership’s sentiments and reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The Saudi Embassy in Islamabad said on X that Al-Baqami “thanked the president for Pakistan’s positive and brotherly stance toward Saudi Arabia, and reiterated his firm commitment to further strengthening the deep, strong and strategic relations between the two brotherly countries in all fields.”