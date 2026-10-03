They discussed important political developments at both the local and regional levels, along with several topics of mutual interest

BEIRUT: Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahd Al-Dosari met Lebanese Presidency’s Director General Antoine Choucair at the ambassador’s residence in Beirut on Friday. The meeting covered current developments and several issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. In a separate meeting, Al-Dosari also met with Member of the Lebanese Parliament Wael Abou Faour. During the meeting, they discussed important political developments at both the local and regional levels, along with several topics of mutual interest.