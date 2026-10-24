Airport says Terminal 1 will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international flights

Passengers advised to confirm bookings with their airlines before traveling to the airport

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh will reopen two terminals on Sunday, two weeks after a deadly Houthis missile strike. Terminal 1 will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international flights operated by national carriers, the airport said on Saturday evening. "We kindly advise passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify the status of their bookings and flights before heading to the airport," the statement said. The airport was closed after the missile attack by the Houthis in Yemen killed 13 people and wounded more than 300 on Oct. 10. The attack sparked international outrage and led to a wave of condemnation against the Iran-backed group.