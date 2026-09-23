The Leaders’ Summit will bring together senior executives, policymakers and healthcare leaders to discuss health systems, AI and innovation

RIYADH: The Global Health Exhibition has announced speakers for its 2026 conference program, covering healthcare systems, clinical innovation, digital health and investment. The event will take place from Oct. 26-29 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, with more than 500 speakers across four conference stages. The Leaders’ Summit will bring together senior executives, policymakers and healthcare leaders to discuss health systems, AI, innovation, resilience and changes in care delivery, including the shift toward prevention and long-term health. Speakers include GE HealthCare Chief Commercial and Growth Officer Catherine Estrampes, who leads the company’s $14.5 billion Global Markets region, and GSK Chair and former Genomics England Chairman Jonathan Symonds. The MEDX Forum will focus on clinical innovation, including advanced therapies, predictive diagnostics and AI-enabled early detection. Speakers include Imperial College London British Heart Foundation Chair of Cardiovascular AI Prof. Declan O’Regan and Columbia University Professor of Biomedical Engineering Dr. Samuel Sia, whose work includes portable diagnostic technologies for point-of-care testing. The Digital Health Forum will examine the use of AI, connected care and data infrastructure in healthcare. Speakers include Barts Health NHS Trust Consultant Surgeon Prof. Shafi Ahmed and Fakeeh Care Group Group CIO Dr. Tamara Sunbul, who also chairs the HIMSS Middle East Community and co-chairs the Global Digital Health Partnership Evidence & Evaluation Workstream. The Capital Xchange Forum will focus on healthcare investment, including Saudi market entry, foreign direct investment, capital formation and emerging technologies. Speakers include SoftBank Vision Fund Investment Vice President Antony Kalindjian, Blackstone Healthcare and Life Sciences Principal Vishva Mehta, and Mayo Clinic Chair of Corporate Development Dr. Sami Yusuf. Tahaluf Executive Vice President Rachel Sturgess said: “Saudi Arabia is transforming healthcare at an extraordinary pace, with the ambition and investment to reshape the sector for the long term. The caliber of leaders coming to Riyadh to be part of that conversation reflects the scale of the opportunity here. “The event brings that global expertise into the heart of the Kingdom, creating a platform for the world’s healthcare leaders to engage with, learn from and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s transformation.”